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Haunted: Opening Reception

Haunted: Opening Reception

Haunted is a collective exhibition in which artists present their personal concept of being haunted, feeling haunted through visual expression.
Haunted explores what times of day, what seasons, the colors that are most present for a haunting to occur.

Join us on the opening reception on Friday, October 2nd from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Fenix Arts Gallery
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Fenix Arts Gallery
info@fenixarts.org
Fenix Arts
Fenix Arts Gallery
150 N Skyline Drive
Fayetteville , Arkansas 72701
info@fenixarts.org
fenixarts.org