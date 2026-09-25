Haunted: Opening Reception
Haunted: Opening Reception
Haunted is a collective exhibition in which artists present their personal concept of being haunted, feeling haunted through visual expression.
Haunted explores what times of day, what seasons, the colors that are most present for a haunting to occur.
Join us on the opening reception on Friday, October 2nd from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Fenix Arts Gallery
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Fenix Arts Gallery
info@fenixarts.org
Fenix Arts Gallery
150 N Skyline DriveFayetteville , Arkansas 72701
info@fenixarts.org