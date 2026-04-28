Hear Our Voices (Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett)

This peaceful and nonviolent action is hosted by Indivisible NWA.

For more information and to sign up: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblenwa/event/946355

Check out the INWA calendar of events: https://indivisiblenwa.org/inwa-calendar-of-events/

Find INWA online: https://linktr.ee/IndivisibleNWA

Be sure to sign up for Mobilize texts. Be weather-aware.

Meet on the public sidewalks adjacent to the roundabout intersection of NE J Street, NE J. Deshields Boulevard, and the Museum Way road leading to the Crystal Bridges Museum. Bring your signs, bring your voice, bring your presence, bring your friends and allies.

As part of the “Building Bridges” conversation series, Associate Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is scheduled to appear at the Crystal Bridges Museum on May 9 to discuss Disagreement by Design, a program reportedly centered on how civil disagreement sustains democracy.

WE THE PEOPLE know something about disagreement and democracy. And we will take the opportunity provided by Justice Barrett's visit to let her know that, with respect to her judicial performance, WE THE PEOPLE respectfully dissent.

WE DISSENT with her vote in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The effects of the Dobbs decision have been devastating, with several states, including Arkansas, imposing nearly total abortion bans, with no exceptions for rape or incest. As things now stand, women in this state needing medically-assisted reproductive care too often have to travel out of state, if they can afford it. Justice Barrett has shown no evidence that she regrets the medical jeopardy in which thousands of women and young girls across this nation find themselves after being deprived of a right to make vital decisions about their healthcare, a right that had been recognized for nearly fifty years.

WE DISSENT with her vote in Trump v. United States, where, for the first time since the founding of this republic, sitting presidents have been effectively granted immunity for criminal acts committed while in office. Justice Barrett and her right-wing extremist colleagues have given license to criminality without consequence to a president whose corruption while in office has no precedent in our history.

WE DISSENT from her concurrence in Noem v. Perdomo, the shadow-docket ruling that, while pending litigation, currently allows ICE agents to racially profile people and use their race, their occupation, their ethnicity, and even the language they are overheard speaking, as valid elements to consider in deciding whether to seize someone without a prior warrant or a hearing.

WE DISSENT with Justice Barrett's presence in this state, the day before Mother's Day, to engage in cozy conversation with her billionaire hostess, in a carefully-designed setup where no member of the audience is allowed to ask questions, a setup that effectively prevents Disagreement by Design.

WE THE PEOPLE will gather on Saturday, May 9, from 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM, on the public sidewalks adjacent to the roundabout intersection of NE J Street, NE J. Deshields Boulevard, and the Museum Way road leading to the Crystal Bridges Museum. Bring your signs, bring your voice, bring your presence, bring your friends and allies.

Let her hear our voices. We dissent!

A core principle behind all Indivisible events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.