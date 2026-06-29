Indivisible NWA Roundabout Crew: 75 WEEKS STRONG!

75 WEEKS STRONG!

On Wednesday, July 8, join the Indivisible NWA Roundabout Crew as we celebrate 75 consecutive weeks of standing together in front of the offices of Senator Tom Cotton and Representative Steve Womack.

Senate candidate Hallie Shoffner will stop by to celebrate this milestone with us. Don't miss this special morning of community, perseverance, and action—we'd love to have you there!

We continue to show up and bear witness to our elected federal officials. (Senator Tom Cotton and Representative Steve Womack have offices nearby, but this action is also directed to SenatorBoozman.)

Meet on the sidewalks near the roundabout at Pinnacle Hills and West Northgate. Stay out of the middle of the roundabout. Marshals (peacekeepers)will be attending.

Rain or shine, but be weather aware.