International Festival
International Festival
This festival celebrates all of the cultures that make up the Northwest Arkansas community! Enjoy cultural and traditional performances, food, and goods. Visit booths throughout the Garden featuring arts and crafts, displays, and cultural items for sale. Talk to experts on resources for immigrants, refugees, other marginalized communities, and so much more!
Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
$2-$10
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
4797502620
info@bgozarks.org
Artist Group Info
amaina@bgozarks.org
Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
4703 N. Crossover RoadFayetteville, Arkansas 72764
4797502620
info@bgozarks.org