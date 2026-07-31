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International Festival

International Festival

This festival celebrates all of the cultures that make up the Northwest Arkansas community! Enjoy cultural and traditional performances, food, and goods. Visit booths throughout the Garden featuring arts and crafts, displays, and cultural items for sale. Talk to experts on resources for immigrants, refugees, other marginalized communities, and so much more!

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
$2-$10
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
4797502620
info@bgozarks.org
https://www.bgozarks.org/

Artist Group Info

amaina@bgozarks.org
Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
4703 N. Crossover Road
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72764
4797502620
info@bgozarks.org
https://www.bgozarks.org/