Introducing NWA Community Gathering

Build real connections in NWA—meet locals, explore community resources, and learn how to get involved.

Designed to help newcomers build meaningful community connections, this gathering introduces attendees to local organizations, opportunities to volunteer, and a deeper understanding of NWA as a connected region.

What To Expect:

Community partner meet-and-greet to explore, volunteer or learn more

Hear from recent arrivals on what helped them find community

Family-friendly activity area for kids

Complimentary light snacks and cash bar

Drop in anytime!