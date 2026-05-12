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Introducing NWA Community Gathering

Introducing NWA Community Gathering

Build real connections in NWA—meet locals, explore community resources, and learn how to get involved.
Designed to help newcomers build meaningful community connections, this gathering introduces attendees to local organizations, opportunities to volunteer, and a deeper understanding of NWA as a connected region.

What To Expect:
Community partner meet-and-greet to explore, volunteer or learn more
Hear from recent arrivals on what helped them find community
Family-friendly activity area for kids
Complimentary light snacks and cash bar

Drop in anytime!

Record Downtown
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

EngageNWA
margot@nwacouncil.org
https://www.engagenwa.org
Record Downtown
104 SW A St
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712