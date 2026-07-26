Jared Hard Live at Gotahold Brewing

"Jared Hard is a dad to three amazing human beings. He is forklift certified and commercially drivers licensed. Jared has read several books and can throw a frisbee almost all the way across the yard.

Jared is a Tulsa-based singer/songwriter. Growing up across the Midwest and finally settling in Oklahoma, Jared was fated to create songs that are stained with red dirt and resonate with the stories of the heartland. He has played all across the country in venues ranging from truck beds to churches, laundry mats to living rooms, back alleys to The Bluebird Cafe.

Jared’s first EP “10,000 Hydrogen Bombs” (Produced and recorded by Jeff Anderson) is available wherever you stream music or in CD form for those so inclined.

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/jared-hard/1829584805"