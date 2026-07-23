Jazz Weekend: The Paul Price Trio Live at Gotahold Brewing

"The Paul Price Trio plays an eclectic mixture of funky, bluesy, jazz-tinged music that stirs the soul as well as the intellect. Much of the music is original and even the cover tunes are done in such a way to make them more interesting to the listener. Paul is a seasoned player that has played all over the world on cruise ships, Disney, tours out of Nashville, and London. A veteran of thousands of shows, Paul seeks to entertain all audiences as well as keep the music interesting for the musicians. The Paul Price Trio quickly adapts to an audience, and they encourage fun and humor in their music. A show by this trio will not soon be forgotten.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6c7mLPnWa28"