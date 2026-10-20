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Johnny Bell at The Creamery with Jude Brothers and Chaz Knapp

Johnny Bell at The Creamery with Jude Brothers and Chaz Knapp

Northern New Mexico progressive banjoist Johnny Bell performs at The Creamery in Rogers as part of his Fall 2026 Cross Timbers Tour, joined by Arkansas artists Jude Brothers and Chaz Knapp. Bell’s latest album Mountain States (Centripetal Force/Ramble Records) has been praised by Bandcamp Daily, The Big Takeover, and KLOF Mag.
More info: www.johnnybell.net

The Creamery (E.D.G)
$10 Suggested Donation
06:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

Johnny Bell
johnnybellsounds@gmail.com
www.johnnybell.net
The Creamery (E.D.G)
216 w. Birch Street
Rogers, Arkansas 72756