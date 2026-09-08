Join us for Cat Yoga with Movement Driven Life
Join us for Cat Yoga with Movement Driven Life
Unroll your mat and find your flow alongside an adoptable pet! 🐾 Enjoy a special edition of Yoga with Movement Driven Life at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center.
This small-group class offers the perfect mix of mindfulness, gentle movement, and cuddly company. You’ll leave feeling relaxed, refreshed, and surrounded by furry friend! Feel free to bring your own yoga mat, or use one provided.
🌿 The class is free, but registration is required HERE: https://save.bestfriends.org/cat-yoga-with-movement-driven-life. Space is very limited, so be sure to reserve your spot early!
2026 Best Friends Pet Resource Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
479-974-1363
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
2026 Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa DriveBentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org