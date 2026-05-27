July Dance Intensive 2026

Come dance with the Razorback Dance Team at our 3rd annual Summer Intensive on July 25th & 26th inside Bud Walton Arena! This is an excellent opportunity to meet our dance team, coaching staff and learn more about our program!

Dancers in 8th grade, high school or college are welcome to attend. Seniors and current college students will have the chance for the staff to assess and evaluate your performance. If the staff determines that you have met or exceeded the program requirements, you might be granted an invitation to the spring tryout, thus bypassing the video skills submission round.

Full Weekend Package (July 25-26) $200

Day 1 Only (July 25) $140

Day 2 Only (July 26) $140