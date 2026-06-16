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Juneteenth Festive March June 19, 2026

Juneteenth Festive March June 19, 2026

March begins at 1:30 pm
Event ends at 4 pm
Festive March through the Fayetteville Historic Black Corridor:
Drumline brought up in the rear by a few cowboys
N Willow Ave & E Spring St. south to 13th St. & S Block Ave
Outdoor Art exhibition
Free Food

E Spring Street & N Willow Avenue to Walker Park Splash Pad (S Block & 13 St)
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

NWA Black Heritage
7036232390
sharon@nwaheritage.org
NWABlackHeritage.org

Artist Group Info

VARIOUS
E Spring Street & N Willow Avenue to Walker Park Splash Pad (S Block & 13 St)