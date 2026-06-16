Juneteenth Festive March June 19, 2026
Juneteenth Festive March June 19, 2026
March begins at 1:30 pm
Event ends at 4 pm
Festive March through the Fayetteville Historic Black Corridor:
Drumline brought up in the rear by a few cowboys
N Willow Ave & E Spring St. south to 13th St. & S Block Ave
Outdoor Art exhibition
Free Food
E Spring Street & N Willow Avenue to Walker Park Splash Pad (S Block & 13 St)
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
NWA Black Heritage
7036232390
sharon@nwaheritage.org
Artist Group Info
VARIOUS
E Spring Street & N Willow Avenue to Walker Park Splash Pad (S Block & 13 St)