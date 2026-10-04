Justice in the Age of AI: Community Information Sharing Session and Survivor Open Mic Event (FREE + Sober)

On Wednesday, October 14, survivors, advocates, and legal experts will gather at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville for Justice in the Age of AI: A Survivor Open Mic and Community Information Sharing Event.

AI has changed how sexual abuse happens online, from deepfakes to images shared without consent. This free, sober event gives survivors a microphone, explains what Arkansas's new legal protections mean for them, and covers digital safety. Speakers include Danielle Green, Samantha McCoy, Susanna Gibson, Leah Juliett, Lennon Torres, Vivian Dong, Brooke Istook, and more.

Wednesday, October 14, 6:00 to 8:30 PM

TheatreSquared (The Commons), Fayetteville

Free and open to the public. RSVP at bit.ly/JusticeNWA

Hosted by NWA survivors in partnership with Heat Initiative, Bee Balm NWA, Have More Space, Legal Advocates for Safe Science and Technology, and HMS.

