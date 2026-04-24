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Kids' Fishing Derby

Kids' Fishing Derby

Join park staff for the Kids' Fishing Derby on Lake Devil. Open to ages 15 years old and younger. Bring your own fishing pole, bait, and tackle. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the cafe pavilion. The derby begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 11a.m. Be sure to stick around to see who won the following categories: Biggest Fish, Smallest Fish, Most Fish Caught, and Most Unique Catch.

Devil's Den State Park
08:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Devil's Den State Park
4797613325
devilsden@arkansas.com
https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/parks/devils-den-state-park
Devil's Den State Park