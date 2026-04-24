Join park staff for the Kids' Fishing Derby on Lake Devil. Open to ages 15 years old and younger. Bring your own fishing pole, bait, and tackle. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the cafe pavilion. The derby begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 11a.m. Be sure to stick around to see who won the following categories: Biggest Fish, Smallest Fish, Most Fish Caught, and Most Unique Catch.