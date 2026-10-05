Have you ever walked into the voting booth only to wonder what a “Justice of the Peace” does, what those ballot issues mean, or how your vote actually gets counted? Then join us for “Know Before You Vote”, a free evening of education, empowerment, and community, to teach you everything you need to know to feel confident about your vote!

Benton County Election Commissioner Dr. Melanie Hoskins, civics educator Christina Erwin-Jimenez, and host of ArkanSense Houston Hughes will walk you through the answers to the most common questions voters have - and some you never thought to ask! Their presentations will include Q&A sessions, and in between you’ll be treated to live music from Jeron Marshall of Funk Factory! There’ll also be free food, and the Music Depot bar will be open for business.

Free, but seating is limited. Doors at 6:30pm, show at 7. All ages.