Lake Fayetteville Fall Cleanup

Come help clean up Lake Fayetteville! The Lake Fayetteville Pick Up Where You Play Fall Cleanup is happening Saturday, September 19, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers will collect litter from trails, shoreline, and the water, and paddlers are needed to bring canoes or kayaks to help reach shoreline areas and coves that are difficult to access from land. All volunteers will check in at the Ozark Natural Science Center at Lake Fayetteville. Parking is limited and participants are asked to carpool or bike if possible. Paddlers, please RSVP in advance. Thanks for helping us keep Fayetteville beautiful!