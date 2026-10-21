League of Women Voters of Washington County: November Drinks and Dialogue

Matthew Moore, KUAF Reporter and Producer, to Speak Nov. 4 at League of Women Voters of Washington County’s Drinks and Dialogue Event

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (October 19, 2026) – The League of Women Voters of Washington County (LWVWC) continues its Drinks and Dialogue gatherings in November. This event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Crisis Brewing, 210 S. Nelson Hackett Blvd., in Fayetteville.

The guest speaker will be Matthew Moore, a reporter and senior producer for Ozarks at Large, a daily newsmagazine on KUAF Public Radio, the local National Public Radio affiliate. He will discuss the reporter experience and media coverage of politics and elections in the current climate.

Moore’s reporting covers a range of topics, from politics to sports, from education to healthcare. Before becoming a journalist, he worked in live music production with acts such as Chris Thile, Steve Martin and 2 Chainz.

This event is open to the public, and admission is free.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to encouraging informed and active participation in government. The group does not endorse any candidates or political parties.

To learn more about the League of Women Voters of Washington County, please visit LWVARWC.org.

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About the League of Women Voters of Washington County

The League of Women Voters of Washington County is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization that empowers voters and defends democracy. The League is committed to ensuring that all eligible voters have the opportunity and the information to participate in local, state and national elections. For more information, visit LWVARWC.org.