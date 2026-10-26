Light the Way: Christmas Tree Festival and Silent Auction
Light the Way: Christmas Tree Festival and Silent Auction
Celebrate the season at the Light the Way Christmas Tree Festival and Silent Auction. Come enjoy the festive atmosphere! Free pics with Santa and hot chocolate. Bid on fully decorated Christmas trees--all decorated by local businesses. All proceeds go to support people experiencing homelessness in NWA.
The Jones Center for Nonprofits at St Mary's
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Micah 6:8 Initiative
4797745699
information@way-station.org
Artist Group Info
donnaleeschillinger@gmail.com
The Jones Center for Nonprofits at St Mary's
1200 W Walnut StRogers, Arkansas 72758