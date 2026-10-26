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Light the Way: Christmas Tree Festival and Silent Auction

Light the Way: Christmas Tree Festival and Silent Auction

Celebrate the season at the Light the Way Christmas Tree Festival and Silent Auction. Come enjoy the festive atmosphere! Free pics with Santa and hot chocolate. Bid on fully decorated Christmas trees--all decorated by local businesses. All proceeds go to support people experiencing homelessness in NWA.

The Jones Center for Nonprofits at St Mary's
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Micah 6:8 Initiative
4797745699
information@way-station.org
https://micah68initiative.org/

Artist Group Info

donnaleeschillinger@gmail.com
https://light-the-way.info/
The Jones Center for Nonprofits at St Mary's
1200 W Walnut St
Rogers, Arkansas 72758
https://www.cfnstmarys.org/