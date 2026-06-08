Listening Party | Tiff Bogan

Groove Is Inheritance. Every bassline carries history.

This vinyl listening party explores how groove is passed down — from funk and disco foundations through boogie and house, and into contemporary edits and reinterpretations. Featuring original songs and modern reworks, this session highlights how DJs and producers preserve, reshape, and transmit dancefloor lineage across generations.

Listening Parties are a chance to share great music, from genre deep dives and era explorations to music tied to memories or life experiences. It’s a night to connect over music in community.

Tickets are $5 ($4/members), reserve your ticket online or with the Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

This event is 18+ only.