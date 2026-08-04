Looking for a fun night out? Bring your friends and family to Lotería Night for an evening full of games, laughter, and furry friends! Play a few rounds of Lotería (Mexican bingo) for the chance to win exciting prizes, meet adorable adoptable pets, and explore all the amazing things we offer for pet lovers in the community. Whether you’re here to play games, meet adorable animals, or discover opportunities to volunteer, foster, adopt, or access pet owner resources, there’s something for everyone. It’s a fun-filled evening you won’t want to miss! 🎟️ Important Registration Information: This event is FREE, but space is limited, so be sure to secure your spot in advance. Please register every member of your party that plans to come. Registered guests must check in within 15 minutes of start time, or your spots may not be guaranteed. If you need to cancel or change your registration, please email eventsnwa@bestfriends.org.