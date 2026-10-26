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Mary Springer art retrospective

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Mary Springer art retrospective

Longtime resident of Eureka Springs, Mary Springer, has been an artist most of her life. The Museum of Eureka Springs Art is pleased to host a two month show of her life’s work.

The show runs from November 5 to December 27

Admission is free. Many of the works are available for sale.

Museum of Eureka Springs Art
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Museum of Eureka Springs Art
4799819161
museumofEurekaSpringsart@outlook.com
MuseumofEurekaspringsart.org

Artist Group Info

Mary Springer
Museum of Eureka Springs Art
44 Kingshghway
Eureka Springs, Arkansas 72632
4799819161
museumofeurekaspringsart@outlook.com
Museumeurekaspringsart.org