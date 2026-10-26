Mary Springer art retrospective
Mary Springer art retrospective
Longtime resident of Eureka Springs, Mary Springer, has been an artist most of her life. The Museum of Eureka Springs Art is pleased to host a two month show of her life’s work.
The show runs from November 5 to December 27
Admission is free. Many of the works are available for sale.
Museum of Eureka Springs Art
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of Eureka Springs Art
4799819161
museumofEurekaSpringsart@outlook.com
Artist Group Info
Mary Springer
Museum of Eureka Springs Art
44 KingshghwayEureka Springs, Arkansas 72632
4799819161
museumofeurekaspringsart@outlook.com