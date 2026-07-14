Matchbook Memoir
Matchbook Memoir
Matchbook Memoir: Illuminating Community, an all ages drop-in event at The Medium in Springdale.
Saturday, July 18
10am-4pm
Everyone Welcome
Bring your family, friends and members of your communities to an open craft event. We will make miniature accordion books and fill them with personal narratives, story maps, ink, paint, collage and more. Plus, add your spark and fan the flame of community by contributing to a large accordion book art collaboration. Participants will also have the opportunity to take materials home to share Matchbook Memoirs in their own communities. All ages and skill levels are welcome and encouraged.
The Medium
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Matchbooks
lesha@littlemountainbindery.com
Artist Group Info
Lesha Shaver
lesha@littlemountainbindry.com
The Medium
214 S. Main StreetSpringdale, Arkansas 72764