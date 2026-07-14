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Matchbook Memoir

Matchbook Memoir

Matchbook Memoir: Illuminating Community, an all ages drop-in event at The Medium in Springdale. 

Saturday, July 18 
10am-4pm
Everyone Welcome

Bring your family, friends and members of your communities to an open craft event. We will make miniature accordion books and fill them with personal narratives, story maps, ink, paint, collage and more. Plus, add your spark and fan the flame of community by contributing to a large accordion book art collaboration. Participants will also have the opportunity to take materials home to share Matchbook Memoirs in their own communities. All ages and skill levels are welcome and encouraged.

The Medium
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Matchbooks
lesha@littlemountainbindery.com
@matchbookmemoir

Artist Group Info

Lesha Shaver
lesha@littlemountainbindry.com
Littlemiuntainbindry.com
The Medium
214 S. Main Street
Springdale, Arkansas 72764