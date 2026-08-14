Michaels Invites the Rogers Community to Celebrate New Creatively Reimagined Store at Grand Opening Event

Michaels is inviting the Rogers community to celebrate the grand opening of its new Scottsdale Shopping Center store on Friday, August 14. The free, family-friendly event hands-on crafts, giveaways, local food vendors, live creative demonstrations, games, balloon twisting, face painting, a local makers market, music, and more.

Guests will also be among the first to experience Michaels' new store format, featuring expanded creative services, customization stations, flexible classroom space, an enhanced party area, and fresh inspiration throughout the store.

The celebration will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. and will include:

- Ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring the University of Arkansas mascot, Rogers High School pep band and cheerleaders

- Remarks from local community leaders and presentation of charitable donations to Ever Hope and Rogers Public Schools

- Local makers market

- Live music with a DJ

- Kids' games, face painting, balloon twisting and glitter stamping

- Creative demonstrations

- Local food favorites

- Giveaways and prizes

Michaels is proud to celebrate with community partners including the University of Arkansas mascot; the Rogers High School superintendent, pep band, and cheerleaders; Ever Hope; and the Rogers police department.

When:

Friday, August 14, 2026

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where:

Michaels at Scottsdale Center

206 S Promenade Blvd

Rogers, AR 72758

https://locations.michaels.com/ar/rogers/8385

(479) 391-3556

Cost:

Free