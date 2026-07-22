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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

MixTape Series Concert with Dawn Larsen

MixTape Series Concert with Dawn Larsen

MixTape Series grant recipient, Dawn Larsen, comes back home to the Ozarks to write
songs and perform at The Medium in Springdale Sept 9 at 7 pm.

Singer-songwriter/Performer/Storyteller, Dawn Larsen, has won a grant from the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (CACHE) to perform in the Mixtape series at The Medium. The series is a program of the Creative Exchange Fund, which is designed to activate The Medium in Springdale as a community-led destination by promoting professional performing artists, artist residencies, curatorial opportunities and music development

Along with the new music she composed for the grant, the concert will also feature original music from her CDs, Hillbillyland (2019) and The Vicious Hillbilly (2016). She has been described as “part Patty Griffin... part Todd Snider...part Linda Ronstadt...ALL honest, soulful lyrics combining roots, alt-Country, Blues, and Folk musical styles while exploring life as a progressive hillbilly girl.” She has toured her original solo shows and music throughout the US for over thirty years.

The Medium
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Dawn Larsen Music
843-617-1137
dawnlarsenmusic@gmail.com
https://www.dawnlarsenmusic.com/

Artist Group Info

Dawn Larsen
dawnlarsenmusic@gmail.com
https://www.dawnlarsenmusic.com/
The Medium
214 S. Main Street
Springdale, Arkansas 72764