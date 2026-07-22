MixTape Series Concert with Dawn Larsen

MixTape Series grant recipient, Dawn Larsen, comes back home to the Ozarks to write

songs and perform at The Medium in Springdale Sept 9 at 7 pm.

Singer-songwriter/Performer/Storyteller, Dawn Larsen, has won a grant from the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (CACHE) to perform in the Mixtape series at The Medium. The series is a program of the Creative Exchange Fund, which is designed to activate The Medium in Springdale as a community-led destination by promoting professional performing artists, artist residencies, curatorial opportunities and music development

Along with the new music she composed for the grant, the concert will also feature original music from her CDs, Hillbillyland (2019) and The Vicious Hillbilly (2016). She has been described as “part Patty Griffin... part Todd Snider...part Linda Ronstadt...ALL honest, soulful lyrics combining roots, alt-Country, Blues, and Folk musical styles while exploring life as a progressive hillbilly girl.” She has toured her original solo shows and music throughout the US for over thirty years.