MOMENTOUS Music and Arts Festival
MOMENTOUS Music and Arts Festival
A two-day festival for art, music, and food. Momentous is the place for electronic music, live DJs, and dancing in Northwest Arkansas.
Limited amounts of two-day passes are available!
TICKET INFO
GA, Member GA & student
2-day access to all festival sets
Option to add on tickets to the afterparties with Channel Tres and Solsets
Premium & Member Premium
2-day access to all festival sets
Access to the Tower Bar VIP Lounge
Front row pit access (Saturday only)
Access to afterparties with Channel Tres and Solsets
Access to priority lines during festival
The Momentary
$100-$250
04:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com