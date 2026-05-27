MOMENTOUS Music and Arts Festival

A two-day festival for art, music, and food. Momentous is the place for electronic music, live DJs, and dancing in Northwest Arkansas.

Limited amounts of two-day passes are available!

TICKET INFO

GA, Member GA & student

2-day access to all festival sets

Option to add on tickets to the afterparties with Channel Tres and Solsets

Premium & Member Premium

2-day access to all festival sets

Access to the Tower Bar VIP Lounge

Front row pit access (Saturday only)

Access to afterparties with Channel Tres and Solsets

Access to priority lines during festival