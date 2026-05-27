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MOMENTOUS Music and Arts Festival

MOMENTOUS Music and Arts Festival

A two-day festival for art, music, and food. Momentous is the place for electronic music, live DJs, and dancing in Northwest Arkansas.

Limited amounts of two-day passes are available!

TICKET INFO
GA, Member GA & student
2-day access to all festival sets
Option to add on tickets to the afterparties with Channel Tres and Solsets

Premium & Member Premium
2-day access to all festival sets
Access to the Tower Bar VIP Lounge
Front row pit access (Saturday only)
Access to afterparties with Channel Tres and Solsets
Access to priority lines during festival

The Momentary
$100-$250
04:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/