Monroe Crossing
Monroe Crossing
Monroe Crossing performs an electrifying blend of traditional and original bluegrass music, as well as some surprising songs outside the genre. Named in honor of Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass Music, Monroe Crossing’s superb musicianship and on-stage rapport have entertained audiences throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.
Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
10
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
207 W Center StFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org