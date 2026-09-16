Moon Festival with Jade Bridge Culture Center

Join Jade Bridge Culture Center and Crystal Bridges for a family-friendly celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a cherished tradition centered on family, gratitude, and togetherness.

We invite visitors to explore Chinese culture through hands-on art experiences, traditional games, storytelling, music, dance, and community activities. Create a paper boat and add a wish to our community “river,” discover three timeless Chinese stories, try your hand at traditional games, and enjoy a special Chinese Mahjong experience in The Community Lounge.

The celebration will also feature community art and interactive experiences for children and families. As part of the event, Jade Bridge Culture Center will launch its upcoming community Art Biennial, inviting visitors to explore stories, share their perspectives, and help inspire what comes next.

Come for a few minutes or stay awhile—explore, create, play, and celebrate under the same moon.

This event is free, no tickets required.

About Jade Bridge Culture Center

Jade Bridge Culture Center (JBCC) is a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit dedicated to connecting communities through Chinese language, culture, arts, and education. Based in Bentonville, JBCC serves children, families, and community members from diverse backgrounds through educational programs, creative experiences, and cultural events that encourage learning, connection, and cross-cultural understanding.