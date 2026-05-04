Mount Sequoyah Youth Triathlon

Mark your calendars for May 23, 2026!

Building on last year’s incredible success, we’re thrilled for the second annual youth triathlon on scenic Mt. Sequoyah.

This event is specially designed for young athletes aged 5 to 15, offering the ultimate early-season adventure perfect for both seasoned competitors and first-time triathletes! Even better, this is the crucial 2nd race of the 6-part Race the Ozarks Youth Triathlon Series! Jumpstart your points collection early and set the pace for the season.

Join us for an unforgettable day packed with fun, fitness, and fantastic memories as you conquer the course!

Find out more and REGISTER HERE!