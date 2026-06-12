The 39th annual Ms. Arkansas Senior America Pageant will be held Saturday, June 20th at the King Opera House in Van Buren Arkansas beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The pageant honors women 60+ who have reached the "Age of Elegance". They are judged in four categories, Interview, talent, evening gown and Philosophy of Life.

Six contestants will be competing for the title of Ms. Arkansas Senior America 2026

The Winner will compete for the title of Ms. Senior America 2026 in Atlantic City, NJ October 11 - 15, 2026

Tickets are available online at the King Opera House website or at the door $15 general admission.

Follow on Facebook @ Ms. Arkansas Senior America Pageant, Inc.

