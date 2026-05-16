Music on the Mountain Presents Kalyn Fay

An evening of live music under the sky at Mount Sequoyah featuring Kalyn Fay at scenic Vesper Point.

Music on the Mountain returns with an unforgettable evening featuring Kalyn Fay live at Vesper Point on the Mountain. Bring a blanket, gather your people, and experience live music surrounded by the beauty of Northwest Arkansas.

This community concert series is designed to bring people together through music, connection, and shared experience in one of the most beautiful sunset views in Fayetteville.

About Kalyn Fay

Kalyn Fay is an Arkansas-based singer-songwriter known for heartfelt lyrics, rich storytelling, and an Americana sound rooted in honesty and atmosphere.

What to Expect

• Live outdoor music at Vesper Point

• Sunset views overlooking Northwest Arkansas

• Community-focused atmosphere

• Family-friendly environment

• Free admission

Good to Know

• Seating is first come, first served

• Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets if they’d like

• Outside food and drinks permitted unless otherwise noted

• Onsite concession stand with snacks and beverages available

• Free parking available on campus

• Event is weather dependent

Sponsor Acknowledgment

This program was made possible in part by a grant from the Division of Arkansas Heritage, funded by your 1/8 cent conservation tax, Amendment 75.

This event is also supported through community sponsorship partnerships. Mount Sequoyah gratefully acknowledges support from the AEP SWEPCO Foundation communications initiatives connected to the Music on the Mountain series.

Learn more at:

https://kalynfay.com/