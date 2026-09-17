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Music on the Mountain Presents: Trace Branch Ramblers and Square Dance with Steve Green

Music on the Mountain Presents: Trace Branch Ramblers and Square Dance with Steve Green

Join us for an old time string band and square-dance on the mountain! The dances are beginner friendly, no experience needed, and partners not required.

Vesper Point at Mount Sequoyah Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Mount Sequoyah
(479) 443-4531
https://www.mountsequoyah.org/
Vesper Point at Mount Sequoyah Center
150 N Skyline Dr
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4794434531
stay@mountsequoyah.org
mountsequoyah.org