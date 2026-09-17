Music on the Mountain Presents: Trace Branch Ramblers and Square Dance with Steve Green
Music on the Mountain Presents: Trace Branch Ramblers and Square Dance with Steve Green
Join us for an old time string band and square-dance on the mountain! The dances are beginner friendly, no experience needed, and partners not required.
Vesper Point at Mount Sequoyah Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mount Sequoyah
(479) 443-4531
Vesper Point at Mount Sequoyah Center
150 N Skyline DrFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4794434531
stay@mountsequoyah.org