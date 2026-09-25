Mutual UFO Network Monthly Meeting
Mutual UFO Network Monthly Meeting
The local section of MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network, meets on the fourth Saturday of each month. We meet at "Explore Scientific," which is located at 1010 S. 48th Street in Springdale.
Meetings run from 10 AM to noon.
The group is dedicated to the study of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena and is made up of people of all levels of interest, from saucer buffs to experiencers. All are welcome.
For information, contact Norman Walker (State Director) at 479-422-9586
Explore Scientific
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every month on Saturday through N/A.
Event Supported By
Mutual UFO Network
479-422-9586
ndwvitality@gmail.com
Explore Scientific
1010 S. 48th StreetSpringdale, Arkansas 72762