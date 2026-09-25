Mutual UFO Network Monthly Meeting

The local section of MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network, meets on the fourth Saturday of each month. We meet at "Explore Scientific," which is located at 1010 S. 48th Street in Springdale.

Meetings run from 10 AM to noon.

The group is dedicated to the study of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena and is made up of people of all levels of interest, from saucer buffs to experiencers. All are welcome.

For information, contact Norman Walker (State Director) at 479-422-9586