It's a party for voters and voting rights!!! The League of Women Voters of Washington County has partnered with National Voter Registration Day, a non-profit organization that promotes and supports voter registration and voting rights, not only to celebrate our right to vote but also to register new voters and help voters make changes to their voter registration. Join us to meet members of the LWVWC, be plastered with a voter-themed temporary tattoo, get a sticker, take a democracy-themed quiz, enjoy light snacks, and visit with other voters. The right to vote is the foundation of our democratic republic, and voting is one of the most patriotic things we can do as individuals. The League of Women Voters invites all to bring a chair and a drink, sit awhile, and celebrate in community. Information about the LWVWC, NVRD, this year's voting schedule, and upcoming League candidate forums will also be available.