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New Year's Eve - March To August Live at Gotahold Brewing

New Year's Eve - March To August Live at Gotahold Brewing

"March to August are acoustic storytellers crafting songs that offer meaning, spark thought and invite you to listen a little closer.

Their sound draws comparisons to acclaimed duos like Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Watchhouse, and Shovels & Rope—artists known for compelling songwriting, rich vocal harmonies, and stripped-down acoustic instrumentation. Blending Folk, Americana, and Bluegrass with an intimate, roots-driven style, their music features thought-provoking lyrics, intricate instrumentation, and a rhythmic foundation powered by bass and stomp box—creating a sound that’s both timeless and deeply personal.

Their latest record, Songs Inspired by Witness, received strong reviews and debuted as one of the top 50 albums on the Alternative Country and Folk charts. They tour extensively across the US, bringing their signature storytelling and sound to audiences far and wide."

Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer