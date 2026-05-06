Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater presents "The Patriot Hour"
Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater presents "The Patriot Hour"
"The Patriot Hour" is a lively live audio theater production by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, celebrating America’s founding through two dramatic presentations: The Signing of the Declaration of Independence and Washington Crossing the Delaware. Performed in the style of classic radio drama with voice actors, music, and live sound effects, this family-friendly show brings history to life in honor of America 250.
Immanuel Baptist Church
$10 Adults/$5 Children & Students
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater (NWAAT)
479-466-3368
nwaaudiotheater@gmail.com
Immanuel Baptist Church
800 S. Pleasant StSpringdale, Arkansas 72764
4792870237
nwaaudiotheater@gmail.com