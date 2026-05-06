Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater presents "The Patriot Hour"
Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater presents "The Patriot Hour"
"The Patriot Hour" is a lively live audio theater production by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, celebrating America’s founding through two dramatic presentations: The Signing of the Declaration of Independence and Washington Crossing the Delaware. Performed in the style of classic radio drama with voice actors, music, and live sound effects, this family-friendly show brings history to life in honor of America 250.
Come early for a patriotic music audience sing-along!
Fayetteville Public Library, Walker Room
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater (NWAAT)
479-466-3368
nwaaudiotheater@gmail.com
Fayetteville Public Library, Walker Room
401 West Mountain St.Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-856-7000