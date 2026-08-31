The 2026 NWA Miracle League Burger Competition

The MLB (Miracle League Burger Competition) will take place in Springdale at Shiloh Square on September 20. The event is open to food enthusiasts, home cooks, and professional chefs. These competitors will step up to the plate in hopes of hitting it out of the park with the BEST BURGER in the competition!

The winner of the blind judging in each competition will win a GOLDEN TICKET entry to the World Food Championships in October of 2027! Winners of the blind judging and People's Choice Award will also receive a cash prize - $500 for 1st place and $250 for second place.

Guests at both events will enjoy competitors' burgers and vote for the People’s Choice Award. Plus, this event wouldn't be complete without “The Beer Tent!”