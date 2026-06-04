© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Out on the HIll"

"Out on the HIll"

The PRIDE Alumni Society of the Arkansas Alumni Association invites alumni, friends and area LGBTQIA+ individuals to network and celebrate NWA Pride Week. All are welcome to attend.

Join us in Boyer Hall at the Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House for this special mixer. Toasts and remarks will be given by PRIDE Alumni Society Board members and distinguished guests.

Boyer Hall at the Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The PRIDE Alumni Society of the Arkansas Alumni Association
(479) 575-2801
alumsoci@uark.edu
https://www.arkansasalumni.org/s/1429/bp20/home.aspx?sid=1429&amp;gid=1

Artist Group Info

john.berry689@outlook.com
Boyer Hall at the Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House
491 N. Razorback Road
Fayetteville, AR, Arkansas 72701
575-2801
alumsoci@uark.edu
https://www.arkansasalumni.org/s/1429/bp20/interior.aspx?sid=1429&amp;gid=1&amp;pgid=8216&amp;cid=19083&amp;ecid=19083&amp;crid=0&amp;calpgid=61&amp;calcid=13040