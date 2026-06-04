"Out on the HIll"
"Out on the HIll"
The PRIDE Alumni Society of the Arkansas Alumni Association invites alumni, friends and area LGBTQIA+ individuals to network and celebrate NWA Pride Week. All are welcome to attend.
Join us in Boyer Hall at the Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House for this special mixer. Toasts and remarks will be given by PRIDE Alumni Society Board members and distinguished guests.
Boyer Hall at the Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The PRIDE Alumni Society of the Arkansas Alumni Association
(479) 575-2801
alumsoci@uark.edu
Artist Group Info
john.berry689@outlook.com
Boyer Hall at the Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House
491 N. Razorback RoadFayetteville, AR, Arkansas 72701
575-2801
alumsoci@uark.edu