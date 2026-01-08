Ozark Ballet Theater Presents The Nutcracker — Weekend Matinees

Ozark Ballet Theater presents The Nutcracker, a family-friendly professional ballet with local Academy dancers, at Pat Walker Theater at Springdale High School. Matinees: Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20, 2026 at 2 PM. An additional opening-night performance takes place Friday, December 18 at 7 PM. Approximately 100 minutes including a 15-minute intermission. Reserved seats $28–$42 plus fees. Every occupied seat needs a ticket; lap children 2 and under are welcome. Accessible seating and ADA parking available; assistance: boxoffice@obt.dance.