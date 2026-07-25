Ozark Folk Fest: Jack Summers Live at Gotahold Brewing

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Jack Summers is an award-winning songwriter from Weston, Missouri. He found his musical roots in trips to the Walnut Valley Music Festival and Bob Dylan lyrics repurposed as bedtime stories. Jack embraces these influences and is motivated by the challenge of making them resonate with a modern audience.

In 2021, Jack released his debut album, 'No Longer and Not Yet'

In 2023, Jack won the Kerrville New Folk Songwriting Contest. Since then, he's played everywhere from a honkey tonk in Austin, to the backwoods of Awendaw, SC, to Iowa's oldest barn.

In 2026, Jack will release his second album, Konza Prairie Hymnal.

When he's not playing music, Jack works as a Teacher's Assistant in an Elementary Special Education Classroom. He also is an avid fan of the Kansas City Royals. "