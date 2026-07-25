Ozark Folk Fest: Mike Oregano Live at Gotahold Brewing
Ozark Folk Fest: Mike Oregano Live at Gotahold Brewing
"Mike Oregano is truly a unique act unlike anything yet, Mike Oregano has fully commercialized both the aesthetic and sonic details of the ""One Man Band"" concept. Performing in a unique Jazz/Rock style, he is sure to turn heads wherever he is jammin’!
Mike uses his feet to hit the drums as well as an array of fully intuitive pedal boards complete with: loopers, bass splits, synthesizers, etc. He records the rhythm (guitar and bass) on the spot, and layers over it live with drums while singing and soloing on his guitar simultaneously.
Gotahold Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van BurenEUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer