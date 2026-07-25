© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

Ozark Folk Fest: Mike Oregano Live at Gotahold Brewing

Ozark Folk Fest: Mike Oregano Live at Gotahold Brewing

"Mike Oregano is truly a unique act unlike anything yet, Mike Oregano has fully commercialized both the aesthetic and sonic details of the ""One Man Band"" concept. Performing in a unique Jazz/Rock style, he is sure to turn heads wherever he is jammin’!

Mike uses his feet to hit the drums as well as an array of fully intuitive pedal boards complete with: loopers, bass splits, synthesizers, etc. He records the rhythm (guitar and bass) on the spot, and layers over it live with drums while singing and soloing on his guitar simultaneously.

Gotahold Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer