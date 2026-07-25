Ozark Folk Fest: The Shandies Live at Gotahold Brewing

"The Shandies deliver intimate, harmony-rich performances shaped

by nearly a decade of performing together. Their crisp acoustic

guitar textures, story-driven songwriting, and fun spousal banter

leave new audiences feeling like they’ve known them for years.

EPK

Notable Achievements:

Runner-Up, 2025 Unsigned Only Music Awards, “The Bird and

the Cage,” Sync Category

Winner, 2025 Original Ozark Folk Festival Songwriting

Contest, “The Bird and the Cage” and “Back To Richmond”

Musical Ambassadors, 2019, Isesaki, Japan for Springfield

Sister Cities Association "