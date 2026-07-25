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Ozark Folk Fest: The Shandies Live at Gotahold Brewing

Ozark Folk Fest: The Shandies Live at Gotahold Brewing

"The Shandies deliver intimate, harmony-rich performances shaped
by nearly a decade of performing together. Their crisp acoustic
guitar textures, story-driven songwriting, and fun spousal banter
leave new audiences feeling like they’ve known them for years.

EPK

Notable Achievements:

Runner-Up, 2025 Unsigned Only Music Awards, “The Bird and
the Cage,” Sync Category

Winner, 2025 Original Ozark Folk Festival Songwriting
Contest, “The Bird and the Cage” and “Back To Richmond”

Musical Ambassadors, 2019, Isesaki, Japan for Springfield
Sister Cities Association "

Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer