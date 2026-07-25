Ozark Folk Fest: The Shandies Live at Gotahold Brewing
Ozark Folk Fest: The Shandies Live at Gotahold Brewing
"The Shandies deliver intimate, harmony-rich performances shaped
by nearly a decade of performing together. Their crisp acoustic
guitar textures, story-driven songwriting, and fun spousal banter
leave new audiences feeling like they’ve known them for years.
EPK
Notable Achievements:
Runner-Up, 2025 Unsigned Only Music Awards, “The Bird and
the Cage,” Sync Category
Winner, 2025 Original Ozark Folk Festival Songwriting
Contest, “The Bird and the Cage” and “Back To Richmond”
Musical Ambassadors, 2019, Isesaki, Japan for Springfield
Sister Cities Association "
Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van BurenEUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer