Pastry Week Food and Film | Matilda

Join us for this sweet Food & Film experience featuring a handcrafted truffle flight from Markham & Fitz Chocolate paired with a screening of Matilda. Each truffle has been thoughtfully curated to immerse you in the whimsical world of the film, bringing its characters, themes, and magical moments to life through chocolate.

Matilda follows a brilliant young girl who, despite being overlooked by her family, finds solace in books and discovers extraordinary telekinetic powers. As she navigates school under the watchful eye of the fearsome Miss Trunchbull, Matilda learns to stand up for herself and those around her. Filled with humor, heart, and imagination, this beloved adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic story celebrates curiosity, courage, and the power of believing in yourself.

Tickets are $40 ($35/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.