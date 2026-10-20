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Pictures with Santa Chris

Pictures with Santa Chris

Capture your holiday memories at the museum! Bring your family out to meet the one and only New England Santa School certified Santa in the state of Arkansas—featured in the HBO Max Documentary Santa Camp— Santa Chris!​ Grab a keepsake digital photo with Santa, enjoy festive artmaking, and participate in other exciting holiday activities!

Crystal Bridges
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/