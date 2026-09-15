Pink Bag Event for Breast Cancer
Pink Bag Event for Breast Cancer
This event is FREE to patients and survivors of breast cancer. Must go to website and complete the application process before you can be on the list to receive your mattress and shop! If you need help please reach out to the email address submitted with this! We would love for all patients and survivors to come out it is such a wonderful experience and we always have an amazing time giving back and spending time with them! They have to go to that website and feel it out to be on the list and must have diagnose papers as well.
United Breast Cancer Foundation
FREE
09:30 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through Oct 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
United Breast Cancer Foundation
8709196515
ashley@ubcf.org
Artist Group Info
ashley@ubcf.org
United Breast Cancer Foundation
2712 Phillips DriveJonesboro, Arkansas 72401
8709196515
ashley@ubcf.org