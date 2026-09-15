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Pink Bag Event for Breast Cancer

Pink Bag Event for Breast Cancer

This event is FREE to patients and survivors of breast cancer. Must go to website and complete the application process before you can be on the list to receive your mattress and shop! If you need help please reach out to the email address submitted with this! We would love for all patients and survivors to come out it is such a wonderful experience and we always have an amazing time giving back and spending time with them! They have to go to that website and feel it out to be on the list and must have diagnose papers as well.

United Breast Cancer Foundation
FREE
09:30 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through Oct 17, 2026.

Event Supported By

United Breast Cancer Foundation
8709196515
ashley@ubcf.org
https://ubcf.org/events/ar-october26/

Artist Group Info

ashley@ubcf.org
United Breast Cancer Foundation
2712 Phillips Drive
Jonesboro, Arkansas 72401
8709196515
ashley@ubcf.org
https://ubcf.org/events/ar-october26/