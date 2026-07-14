Potluck Food Rescue - Expansion to Northwest Arkansas

Join us via Zoom.

Chris Wyman, Executive Director of Potluck Food Rescue – the premier food rescue organization in Arkansas, will be discussing expansion of food rescue to Northwest Arkansas. With his help, NWA can begin to serve countless more hungry people and keep food out of the landfill.

The Potluck FOOD Group Model™ grows through relationships with established nonprofit organizations, schools, libraries, clinics, farms, faith communities, shelters, community centers, and other trusted local partners. Potluck helps connect partners through practical logistics, food safety support, technology, training, volunteer coordination, and shared food recovery infrastructure.

Learn more about Potluck Food Rescue’s work: https://potluckfoodrescue.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/PotluckWebsiteVideo.mp4