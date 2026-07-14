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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

Potluck Food Rescue - Expansion to Northwest Arkansas

Potluck Food Rescue - Expansion to Northwest Arkansas

Join us via Zoom.

Chris Wyman, Executive Director of Potluck Food Rescue – the premier food rescue organization in Arkansas, will be discussing expansion of food rescue to Northwest Arkansas. With his help, NWA can begin to serve countless more hungry people and keep food out of the landfill.

The Potluck FOOD Group Model™ grows through relationships with established nonprofit organizations, schools, libraries, clinics, farms, faith communities, shelters, community centers, and other trusted local partners. Potluck helps connect partners through practical logistics, food safety support, technology, training, volunteer coordination, and shared food recovery infrastructure.

Learn more about Potluck Food Rescue’s work: https://potluckfoodrescue.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/PotluckWebsiteVideo.mp4

Online/Virtual INWA
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Indivisible Northwest Arkansas
4793812868
INWA-Mobilize@pm.me
IndivisibleNWA.org

Artist Group Info

sub_dtl@pm.me
Online/Virtual INWA
811 Summit Loop
Rogers, Arkansas 72756
4793812868
sub_dtl@pm.me