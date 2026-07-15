Practice Pointers: Calling the Right Plays in Complex Planning
Practice Pointers: Calling the Right Plays in Complex Planning
The University of Arkansas, in partnership with the Arkansas Bar Associationb, Arkansas Society of CPAs, and HootOwl Legal invite you to a Continuing Legal Education and a Continuing Professional Education program. Please see the attached digital invitation for more information.
Fred W. Smith Football Center
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
University of Arkansas, Office of Planned Giving
legacy@uark.edu
Fred W. Smith Football Center
270 N. Razorback RoadFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
legacy@uark.edu