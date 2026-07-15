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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

Practice Pointers: Calling the Right Plays in Complex Planning

Practice Pointers: Calling the Right Plays in Complex Planning

The University of Arkansas, in partnership with the Arkansas Bar Associationb, Arkansas Society of CPAs, and HootOwl Legal invite you to a Continuing Legal Education and a Continuing Professional Education program. Please see the attached digital invitation for more information.

Fred W. Smith Football Center
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

University of Arkansas, Office of Planned Giving
legacy@uark.edu
https://plannedgiving.uark.edu/
Fred W. Smith Football Center
270 N. Razorback Road
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
legacy@uark.edu