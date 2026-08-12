Prairie Day 2026
Prairie Day 2026
Explore life on the Missouri prairie when George Washington Carver was a child. This event features historic trades demonstrations (basket weaving, blacksmithing, spinning, Dutch-oven cooking, and more), live music, activities for kids, interactive exhibits, and more. Earn a Prairie Day Junior Ranger badge. The event is free of charge.
George Washington Carver National Monument
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
George Washington Carver National Monument
417.325.4151
gwca_interpretation@nps.gov
George Washington Carver National Monument
5646 Carver RoadDiamond, Missouri 64840
417.325.4151
gwca_interpretation@nps.gov