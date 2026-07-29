Protest: Benton County Police / ICE Activity

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DID YOU KNOW . . . Arkansas is among the leading states in the nation where, under direction of the Department of Homeland Security, ICE has been quietly arresting individuals suspected of being illegally in the United States. Little effort is made to determine their immigration status.

DID YOU KNOW . . . Socially called “Kavanaugh stops,” law enforcement officers can stop and detain a person based on their perceived ethnicity, spoken language, or occupation, and federalized local police have exploited this authority to arrest those thought to be illegal immigrants.

DID YOU KNOW . . . The Benton County Sheriff's Office has signed an agreement to deputize their officers to carry out ICE arrests. Local jails receive payment from the federal government to house these individuals until they can be transported to immigration detention facilities in other states.

We cannot let this go unchallenged. We must spotlight this joint Benton County Police / ICE activity. Our relatives, friends, and neighbors are disappearing.

They need our help to fight this injustice!

A core principle behind all Indivisible events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.