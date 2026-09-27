Purple Power edition of Big Sassy Bingo benefitting The Purple Flower

"Pull out your PURPLE! This months theme is Purple. We're having a contest for the best Purple outfit. Each card will be a donation base with 100% of the proceeds benefiting The Purple Flower.

This isn't about winning a prize outside of bragging rights. This is solely a good time, y'all. Bring your people, grab a bevi, order some tacos, and prepare for 90 minutes of sass and laughter... and the hardest bingo games imaginable where we learn exactly who doesn't follow instructions and who does! Hosted by the ever so sassy, Rodd Gray. It's free to play."