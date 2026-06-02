The view is free. The memories? Priceless.

Celebrate America's 250th in a way you won't find anywhere else, high above the city at the Mount Sequoyah Overlook.

Join us for Red, White & Views: A250 on the Mountain, an unforgettable evening of connection, community, and one of the most breathtaking views in Northwest Arkansas. From golden hour to fireworks, this is where you'll want to be.

Enjoy food (5:30-8 PM), snacks, and festive beverages available for purchase until 9 PM.

Bring your friends. Bring your family. Stay for the sunset and the celebration that follows.

To help us create a safe and welcoming environment for all guests, we kindly ask that no personal fireworks be brought onto the Mountain. We'll leave the fireworks to the professionals so everyone can relax and enjoy the evening together.

Food and Beverages at Family Friendly Prices:

Adult Meal: $26 in advance, $30 at the door

Children's Meal: Kids 13 and under $10 advance, $12 at the door

Meal includes: Pulled pork sliders, Brats, Hot Dogs, Baked Beans, Mac and Cheese, your choice of canned drink or lemonade, and a snow cone for dessert!

A la Carte:

Snow cone or canned drink: $3

Bottled water: $1

Snacks: $2

Agenda:

5:00 PM - Welcome. Snacks available for purchase.

5:30 PM - Pre-ticketed food line opens. Extra tickets available at the door.

7:45 PM - Ticketed food service ends. Snacks and beverages may still be available.

9:00 PM - Food and beverage service closes.

Midnight - Overlook closes.

Hosted by Mount Sequoyah in partnership with Experience Fayetteville and the City of Fayetteville.